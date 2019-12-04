Survey: Popular holiday drink at Starbucks has 23 teaspoons of sugar

(CNN) — They ring in popularity every holiday season, but do you actually know how much sugar you are consuming in a Starbucks drink? A British survey conducted by a group concerned bout the harmful effects of sugar looked at the sweetness of the seasonal drinks.

It found that a venti-sized signature ‘caramel hot chocolate’ with whipped cream and oat milk at Starbucks contains the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar, and 758 calories.

Latte drinkers did not fare much better. The same sized gingerbread flavored latte has 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories.

To compare, 20 ounces of soda contains about 16 teaspoons.

Starbucks suggests customers that worry about sugar order smaller drinks, and request skimmed milk and no whipped cream.