Survey: 15% of Americans plan to bet on NFL games this season

FILE – In this March 15, 2018, file photo, a board displays odds for different bets on the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book, in Las Vegas. Proponents of legal sports gambling often point to Nevada as a model for effective monitoring. Sports betting has been legal in Las Vegas in […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has long been the center of the gambling world, but as sports betting becomes legal in other states, more and more people are getting in on the action. A survey done by the American Gaming Association shows more than 38 million American adults plan on betting on NFL games this season.

NEW STUDY: 38 million American adults plan to bet on @NFL games this season, and 1.2 million more will place their bets with legal sportsbooks this year compared to last year. More here: https://t.co/r8J3cgAG71 #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/6IFitQ8snU — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) September 4, 2019

While many of those bettors will be acting illegally, an increased number of gamblers are going through legal sportsbooks that are popping up in the U.S. The number of bettors saying they will place their bets in-person at a casino sportsbook is 6.9 million people, up from 5.7 million who say they placed a similar bet last year. In addition, tens of millions of others will bet online, play in local pools or bet with friends.

39% of avid NFL fans plan to place a bet this season. 75% of bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they have bet on.

This survey polled 11,001 American adults online. Other research from the AGA shows the NFL will make $2.3 billion from widespread legalized sports betting.