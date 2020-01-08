Metro asking public to help identify suspect who violently beat senior citizen on bus; victim lost an eye

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro released surveillance video showing a man beating up a senior citizen on a bus back on Dec. 13. A news conference was held Wednesday morning to give details of the incident.

“Today, we are coming to you the public and asking you for assistance in identifying an individual that committed a brutal crime against one of our senior citizens,” said Lieut. Rodriguez, LVMPD Bolden Area Command Investigative Section.

According to Police, on Friday, Dec. 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m. the victim entered the bus at Shadow Lane just north of Charleston Boulevard. Once the victim sat down, the suspect placed his feet over the victim’s lap and when the victim asked the suspect to remove his feet, the suspect stood up and violently punched the victim multiple times knocking him to the ground and unconscious.

The suspect is described as an African-American male in his mid-30s with dreadlocked hair. The surveillance video below shows the suspect standing over the victim wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering S-W-A and a black durag.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bolden Area Command’s Investigative Section at 702-828-3347, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Tips leading to the arrest or indictment of this individual may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police reminded the public that this individual committed a violent act against a senior citizen who is also a military veteran.

Officials told 8 News Now the victim lost an eye as a result of the beating. The victim is reportedly in good spirits and hoping the suspect is apprehended and brought to justice.

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video contains disturbing images and may be difficult to watch.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.