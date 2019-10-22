SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Metro searches for armed robbery suspect who fired gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police needs the public’s help identifying an armed robbery suspect. According to officers, on Oct. 19 at approximately 6:22 a.m, an attempted armed robbery occurred at a business located in the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue.

The suspect entered the business displaying a large shotgun and attempted to rob it. Police said he even fired shots, but no one was hurt.

Investigators from the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section are hoping someone might have information that will lead to the identification of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult, 25-35 years of age, between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-8-inches. The suspect is also said to be 165-180 lbs. and was last seen wearing a neon green or yellow shirt, blue jeans, and gray/white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.