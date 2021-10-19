Surveillance video leads police to man suspected in August murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody for the August murder of another man near downtown Las Vegas, records show.

Rommell Atlas, 32, is accused of shooting and killing Jeffrey Riha, 52, court documents said. Jail records show police arrested Atlas on Friday.

Riha was shot and killed near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Police said they found Riha lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.

Through surveillance video, Metro police detectives determined Atlas was suspected in the murder, documents said.

Investigators later found the gun used in the murder and a pair of Atlas’ pants in an apartment nearby, they said. During an interview with police, Atlas’ brother told investigators his brother had been acting “like a ‘demon’ or a ‘zombie'” that day.

Atlas faces one count of open murder. He was due in court Wednesday.