Surveillance, kind cab driver fill in blanks before woman abandoned 3-year-old at Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators used surveillance video and witness interviews to piece together the story of how a woman abandoned a 3-year-old girl inside a Wynn Las Vegas restroom on the morning of Dec. 29, 2020.

The woman, Mariam Olayinka Ramos, 26, was arrested 50 days later by U.S. Marshals in California.

Ramos now faces one count of felony child abuse or neglect.

According to police documents, Ramos left the child in the restroom after coming from the Fashion Show Mall. The woman and the girl were reportedly in the restroom for about 15 minutes before Ramos left alone, walking northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard until surveillance cameras lost sight of her.

The girl appeared to be in good health, according to a Declaration of Warrant report filed by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer. “She had a small bruise on her left cheek and right shin. She had no other visible injuries.”

The child abuse or neglect charge is in relation to Ramos’s action to leave the 3-year-old “in a situation where whe would suffer unjustifiable mental suffering and be palced in a situation where she may suffer physical pain or mental suffering, as a result of negligent treatment.”

Investigation found that Ramos and the girl were seen several times over the course of three days wearing the same clothing.

“Mariam was wearing a blonde wig, white surgical mask, blue shirt with white lettering, black jacket, black pants and white sandals,” according to the police report.

Just before the girl was abandoned, a Desert Cab driver picked up the pair at the Palazzo, where Ramos asked to be taken to a shelter. She told the driver she was from Washington, D.C., and originally from Nigeria. She told the driver she had $20 for the fare.

But the cab driver told her the shelters were probably closed, and asked Ramos if it was OK if they were dropped off a short way north on the Strip at Fashion Show Mall. Ramos agreed.

Instead of trying to collect a fare, the driver gave Ramos $10 when the pair left the cab, according to the police report.

Video from a cab surveillance camera corroborated the driver’s account.

Ramos and the girl went directly from the mall to Wynn Las Vegas.

Investigators also talked to a man who said he had encountered Ramos downtown at 3 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Joseph, whose last name was redacted from the report, told police he was contacted by Mariam on the dating website “Plenty of Fish.” She asked him to pick her up at the Four Queens Hotel and Casino downtown.

When he picked up Ramos, the girl was with her, he told police. He drove them to his home. The man provided to police the phone number Ramos was using.

And prior to that, on Dec. 26, police had received a call from the Shalimar Hotel at 1401 S. Las Vegas Blvd., where management reported that Ramos and the girl had been loitering for about 16 hours. The were wearing the same clothes they were in three days later at Wynn Las Vegas.