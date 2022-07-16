LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Basketball standout Aaliyah Gayles, who is recovering after being shot 10 times at a house party in April, received an emotional welcome when she visited her Southern California teammates Thursday.

The encounter was recorded and posted on Twitter by the Southern Cal women’s team.

Our girl @IsthatAg3 pulled up to summer workouts today and the squad was HYPED!❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LyLJTYbLvO — USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) July 15, 2022

The point guard from Spring Valley High School, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Trojans on April 25, nine days after being wounded.

Gayles was rated among the top female recruits by several high school scouting services.