LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – When the keys changed hands to the mourning widow and mother to seven children, the previous owner told her, “We hope it serves your family well.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, invited members of the media to attend a donation event Thursday of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter to the Lopez family following the carjacking and death of 39-year-old Jerry Lopez.

“Honestly, I would never think in a million years that this would be our life,” Karen Lopez said during the donation. “There’s just no words I am just so utterly grateful that people would take the time to donate.”

The van donation comes at a time when the Lopez family was left without a primary vehicle due to their previous van becoming a part of the crime scene following last week’s fatal shooting.

Nick Farese, LVMPD Deputy Chief, explained that the Lopez family’s van had serious damage from gunfire and held significance to crime scene investigators.

“The cumulative trauma of that van to begin with- I don’t think any wife or spouse or child would want that vehicle back knowing that their loved one was killed in it,” Farese told reporters.

The status of the family’s van also meant Lopez couldn’t retrieve her children’s car seats, but members from Car Seat for Christy, a local nonprofit, immediately filled the donated vehicle with new car seats with help from Clark County School District Police personnel.

“Trying to transport seven children around, car seats and everything, this is more of a blessing than people realize,” Lopez said.

A spokesperson for LVMPD provided a link to Life Baptist Church that the Lopez family is asking donations to go through since GoFundMe takes a portion of the donations.