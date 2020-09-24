Surplus military store sees boom in sales during pandemic

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surplus military stores have seen a boom in business since the pandemic began.

Business is strong at Hahn’s World of Surplus, and it’s not showing any signs of letting up.

Larry Hahn is the owner of Hahn’s World of Surplus in North Las Vegas. When the pandemic hit, he sold ten times what he normally would.

“First week of March, that week we sold 4500 MRE’S,” Hahn said.

MRE’s are meals ready to eat — individually packed food rations designed for military use. Hahn said the next items to go included tactical vests, bulletproof vests and ammunition clips.

Hahn opened up shop 45 years ago, he’s 82 now, and says he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“For the first couple of three months, every other phone call was ‘Are you open, are you going to be open?” Hahn said.

His regular customers are those with security outfits, but he’s seen a lot of new one’s.

“The tactical gear is real hot, we’ve turned that over 8-10 times,” Hahn said.

Hahn said he feels fortunate to have steady income during the pandemic and believes he made a good choice back in 1973, when he switched careers from gourmet dining halls on the strip, to military surplus.

“Finally, I said ‘let’s give it a try,’” Hahn said. “We were down the street, moved out here in ’76, it’s been go ever since.”

There are two things Hahn says he’s never selling again — guns and ammunition. He used to carry them in 1976 and had about a dozen burglaries, and once he stopped selling guns, the break-ins stopped.