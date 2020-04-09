Surge in deaths puts COVID-19 fatality rate at 3.4% in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Statistics taken April 7 (reported today) indicate that 3.4% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Southern Nevada have died — a high mark since daily reports from the Southern Nevada Health District began. As of Tuesday, 1,878 positive tests and 65 deaths have been reported.

The high percentage occurred after days when SNHD reported higher numbers of deaths. To date, Tuesday’s report of 13 deaths is the highest number in Southern Nevada, but it’s likely those deaths occurred over more than one day.

It also comes as Nevada continues to struggle with testing supplies. As more tests are conducted, it’s likely that the percentage will come down.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in early March that 3.4% would be the global average at a time when other reports put the estimate near 2%. A University of Oxford website estimates the US fatality rate for COVID-19 at 3.13%.

More information from today’s SNHD report:

About a quarter of COVID-19 patients in Southern Nevada are hospitalized.

Of the 497 patients currently hospitalized, 96 are in intensive care, and 57 are on ventilators.

Four positive tests involve children in the 0-4 age group

Chronic organ disease — especially lung disease — is climbing as a factor in deaths.

About 80% of those who died were previously healthy.

Of the other 20%, high blood pressure (64%) and diabetes (47%) were common complications.

While the health district has been unable to provide any information on how many people have recovered, the data show that almost 1,400 people who were diagnosed positive have recovered or are dealing with COVID-19 by isolating at home.