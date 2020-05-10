Surfer killed in shark attack was 26-year-old California man

A great white shark is seen near a Santa Cruz County beach on May 6, 2020. Image by Eric Mailander

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/AP) – The 26-year-old surfer who died in a shark attack Saturday in Santa Cruz County has been identified.

Ben Kelly, a resident of Santa Cruz County, was surfing at Sand Dollar Beach, about a mile south of Manresa State Beach parking lot, when he was attacked.

KRON reports that Kelly was a surfboard maker.

California state park officials responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department, Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The water, 1 mile north and south of the attack, is closed until Thursday. Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

