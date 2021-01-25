Supreme Court turns away Nevada church’s request for ruling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a Nevada church’s court victory, taking away an opportunity to unify rulings on restrictions affecting religious services under the pandemic.

The Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley won its appeal of a ruling that set a 50-person cap.

The case had offered the court’s conservative justices a chance to reinforce a November ruling that blocked restrictions in New York City as unconstitutional because they singled out religious institutions, according to a Bloomberg report. A Supreme Court ruling could have set a more uniform standard nationwide.

Lawyers for Calvary Chapel said the federal appeals court ruling didn’t go far enough. The appeal victory temporarily lifted the 50-person cap in Nevada, and said churches could hold services at as much as 25% capacity. Those levels are still stricter than those allowed in the Supreme Court’s New York ruling.

The church argued that the 25% capacity is stricter than the 50% limit on stores.

Attorneys general from 19 other states had joined Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in a friend-of-the-court brief.