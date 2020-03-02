Supreme Court leaves bump stock ban in place

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, a device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington. The controversial device was used […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire rapidly like machine guns.

The justices did not comment Monday in declining to review a lower court-ruling that upheld the ban, which took effect nearly a year ago.

The Trump administration announced the ban following a mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 in which a gunman used bump stocks that allowed him to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes and kill 58 people, wounding hundreds more.

Owners, manufacturers and gun dealers were required to destroy the devices or turn them into the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office.