Support local valley restaurants during ‘Great American Takeout Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants around the country have dubbed Tuesday, March 24 as “Great American Takeout Day!”

It’s a good reminder to encourage people to order out, as well as support local businesses.

Panera Bread and Jason’s Deli are both offering deals and free delivery on Tuesday.

The “Great American Takeout Day” is an effort to help boost sales in the restaurant industry as it struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to see a list of southern Nevada businesses offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.