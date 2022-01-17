Support grows for national monument protection for Spirit Mountain area in Southern Nevada

Laughlin Town Advisory Board Chair Kathy Ochs speaks about the bill to designate Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain and its surrounding landscape, as Nevada’s newest National Monument during a news conference at Springs Preserve on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada congresswoman and several elected and tribal officials announced support for national monument designation over a broad area south of Las Vegas they say is biologically diverse and rich with Native American cultural significance.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Las Vegas, said Friday she intends to introduce legislation in Congress in coming days.

The protected area would encompass a rugged and arid landscape generally between the Colorado River and the Mojave National Preserve in California.

It would include Spirit Mountain, a peak known as “Avi Kwa Ame” by the Fort Mojave Tribe and listed in 1999 on the National Register of Historic Places as a place sacred to Indian tribes.