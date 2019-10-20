Support children in need during 45th Annual Holiday Craft Boutique and Raffle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the Halloween decorations are put away, it’ll be time to start thinking about the holidays. The 45th Annual Holiday Craft Boutique and Raffle is the perfect place to kick start gift shopping while supporting a wonderful cause.

Elise Rigatuso and Marsha Manning of the nonprofit Children’s Service Guild of Southern Nevada joined us in-studio with all the details on their organization and its main fundraising event. The guild supports children who are affected by the family court and juvenile justice systems of Clark County.

This year’s craft boutique will feature several handmade fall, Christmas and holiday crafts, as well as homemade food items. And the best part? All the proceeds go directly to the children cared for by Clark County Department of Family Services’ Child Haven.

You can join in the fun on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Elks Lodge.

For more information, check out the above interview or head to the Children’s Service Guild website or Facebook page.