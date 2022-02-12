Supply shortage concerns as shoppers gear up for game day festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday from watch parties to sportsbooks, Las Vegans are gearing up for the big game across the valley.

Local shoppers gearing up for the big game on Saturday seemed to be fully aware of the supply chain shortage.

Some of the top game day foods include chicken wings, avocados, and beer all of which are priced higher due to inflation.

The highest in recent history according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When dining out many restaurants are currently out of certain items or favorite dishes are priced higher.

Labor shortages and an increase in consumer demand are just some of the reasons behind this.

8 News Now spoke to local shoppers about the availability they are seeing in stores this weekend.

“I completely expected to come in here today and not get everything that I wanted,” said Ceasar Verduzco a shopper.

“It seems like the bacon was in short supply and the beer supply was kind of low,” said John Risko who was also out shopping this weekend.

The National Retail Federation announced that shoppers will spend $14.6B on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other items for this year’s big game, which is up from $13.9B spent last year.

The biggest items on shoppers’ lists for the big game include meat, beans, and dip.

According to the National Retail Federation, 90M people are expected to either attend or throw a Super Bowl party this year, which is up by about 27M from last year.