SuperZoo kicks off today at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the biggest pet trade show in North America where thousands of vendors and pet industry professionals come together for the latest in technology, training methods and much more.

SuperZoo starts today at Mandalay Bay Convention Center with an education event. Over the course of Aug. 20-22, attendees will have chance to experience a huge product showcase.

Jamie Popper of Blue-9 Pet Products and Beke Lubeach of DOGTV North America joined Sherry Swensk in-studio with some furry friends to chat new, innovative products and training techniques.

Don’t miss a chance to ensure the pets you serve are receiving the latest and greatest.