Supermarket celebrates Dia De Los Muertos celebration by offering traditional treats, displays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a Latin tradition celebrating family connection and honoring the legacy of ancestors.

The tradition is called “Dia De Los Muertos” in Spanish, or “Day of the Dead” in English.

Ordinarily, the celebration is held over a two-day period, at the beginning of November.

November first is the day when children and infants who have passed away are remembered, followed by November second when adults who have passed on are remembered and honored.

This year a local supermarket is celebrating the holiday by offering a traditional treat, “Pan de Muerto” or bread of the dead.

La Bonita Supermarket is offering the traditional treat decorated with colorful sugar and is one of many items used to build the traditional “altar” or shrine.

Each La Bonita location across the Las Vegas valley will have a different shrine created by their employees to inspire and teach the community about the holiday and how it is celebrated.

Julian Escutia the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas sheds more light on the unique tradition.

“We celebrate our Spanish and indigenous traditions and put it together in these shrines where we project our culture, flavors and we invite everyone to enjoy it,” said Escutia.