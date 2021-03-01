Superintendent Jara visits schools as kids return to classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the first round of students headed back to in-person learning Monday morning, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was visiting school sites to make sure the transition went smoothly.

Jara said he wants parents to know the district is following every recommendation made by the CDC and Southern Nevada Health District.

At Cyril Wengert Elementary School, 121 students made their way on campus to begin learning inside a classroom for two days a week. The other three days, they will do virtual learning until all students return to school in April.

The classrooms, recess, lunch and learning overall will look and feel different than in years past.

“I’m excited for him I mean this is just the first step we’re getting closer, so hopefully it returns to normal soon,” said Vanessa Rodriguez, CCSD parent. “I talked to him, I let him know, you know, mask on. Follow the rules that way everything can just proceed to normal.”

“It’s going to be a challenge, I’m going to have half of my class virtual and then half my class in front of me at the same time, so I’m expecting that to be a little bit of a challenge,” said third grade teacher Shelby Mazza.