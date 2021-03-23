Superintendent Jara talks CCSD students’ future at parent Q&A

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) parents Facebook group held a Q&A with district Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara Tuesday about what’s next for our kids and the future of CCSD.

In the Q&A, he was joined by CCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

The goal, Jara said, is for all students to go back to in-person learning five days a week starting in August.

Many parents rejoiced after hearing Jara speak on what the future looks like for students going back to the classroom.

As for the rest of the 2020-21 school year, grades six through 12 will be done via the hybrid model. Pre-Kindergarten through grade five will return to five days a week face-to-face learning on April 6th.

Jara explains that there will continue to be an option for students that are doing better with virtual learning.

“As we are seeing that there are some kids that are successful now. They were struggling with face-to-face instruction, and now they are doing great, so that is a choice that we are going to provide for families, and that’s our goal,” the superintendent shared.

For parents like Julie Tandy, she wants her kids to be able to participate in their after-school activities.

“I would like to have more confidence that we will be able to attend some of the sporting events and be able to watch,” Tandy said. “To be able to participate in the activity or the extracurricular sporting events that they choose is vital.”

Parents who took part say there were some encouraging things mentioned, but many say there’s still a ways to go.

At the end of the day, Jara says it’s all about the kids.

“These are all his kids, and he cares about every single one of them,” said parent Diana Bevell when speaking to Jara at the Q& A event.