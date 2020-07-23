Superintendent Jara given letter to attend special meeting that could lead to his termination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter that was circulating on social media Wednesday night was confirmed to be true by Clark County School District trustee Danielle Ford. The letter was delivered to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and serves as a notice for him to appear at a special meeting with the Board of Trustees.

At the meeting, the board is set to discuss Superintendent Jara’s performance relating to recent events, including his actions surrounding the Nevada Special Session, his plan for reopening CCSD in the fall and his “alleged failure” to establish and maintain relationships with top state officials.

The meeting to discuss Superintendent Jara’s “character, misconduct or competence” is set for July 29 at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held over video conference.

Below is the letter sent by Trustee Ford: