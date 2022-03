LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s John Langeler sat down to discuss breaking up the Clark County School District (CCSD) with the district’s Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

The discussion comes as Governor Steve Sisolak, republican candidates for governor, and city leaders are all renewing calls to break up CCSD.

Dr. Jara pointed out that the last time CCSD started a school year fully staffed was in 1994.