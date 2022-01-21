Superintendent Jara announces new CCSD Chief Information Officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superintendent of the Clark County School District (CCSD) Dr. Jesus F. Jara announced Dr. Marilyn Delmont as CCSD’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO) on Thursday.

The CIO position is responsible for planning, leading, managing, and supervising all information technology services and operations within CCSD.

With more than 30 years of experience in information technology, Dr. Delmont currently serves as the Chief Information Officer for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Delmont has previously worked for the Nevada System of Higher Education, Minnesota State University, the City of Chandler, the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority of Atlanta, and Emory University.

“Dr. Delmont has decades of experience leading technology and information initiatives for large organizations, both public and private. I am confident in her ability to manage CCSD’s technology with the District’s overall goal of student achievement in mind,” said Superintendent Jara.