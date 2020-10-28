Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara addresses parents’ latest questions during virtual meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara met virtually with parents Tuesday. The No. 1 question: when can kids can return to the classroom?

There’s no set date, but Jara gave a little insight into how the decision making works:

“These are things, whether it’s COVID or not COVID, whether it’s distance ed or face-to-face, right now, these are open because parents are seeing it face-to-face visually, not face-to-face. They are seeing it firsthand, and we are going to work on that.”

The schools have been working on changing all filters and keeping tracking logs to make sure there’s proper ventilation.

Jara said a lot of work has been done around HVAC systems and added they need to work on showing those improvements to parents.