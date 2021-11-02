Superintendent addresses CCSD employees since being terminated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District employees are hearing from Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara for the first time since the meeting on Thursday, in which he was terminated.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Jara sent out the following statement.

I appreciate all the love and support I have received from across the district and the community since Thursday night. The achievements we made over the last three years for our students make me so proud, and I have no regrets for my decision to always put our kids first. Together, we worked tirelessly to get back in the classroom, all while protecting and educating our children through the ravages of a worldwide pandemic. The employees of CCSD made this possible, and there is no better team to have had by my side through these efforts. I remain superintendent until December 1, 2021, and I pray that you remain focused on doing your work no matter who holds the title of superintendent. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your coworker and the superintendent of CCSD. Never lose sight of the reasons you chose a career in education; putting kids first has been and always will be my driving force. Continue the important work of educating our kids, their future is our future, and their success will be our success. Dr. Jesus Jara, CCSD Superintendent

CCSD trustees voted 4-3 Thursday, Oct. 28, to terminate Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara’s contract.

The school board will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. to discuss Dr. Jara’s replacement.

He is expected to remain in his position as CCSD Superintendent until December, as stated above in his statement.