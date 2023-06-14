LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superheroes from the DC Universe will be on hand in Las Vegas as fans prepare to enjoy the latest cinematic addition to the continuing comic book movie franchise.

The superheroes are part of Critical Care Comics, a charity based out of Las Vegas dedicated to raising money for cancer research and scholarships for cancer survivors, among other causes. The organization also brings heroes to hospitals to deliver toys, comics, and smiles.

Heroes will be at screenings of The Flash on Thursday and Saturday, greeting audiences as they attend screenings of the new DC Universe film.

In The Flash, superhero Barry Allen uses his reality-bending super speed to travel back in time to change his world for the better. Instead, he inadvertently creates a reality worse than he could have imagined, where superheroes don’t exist, and he and a familiar alternate-reality Batman are the only hope against annihilation. Ezra Miller teams with Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle in the newest installment to the DC movie universe.

The Thursday appearance will be at ArtHouz Restaurant, Bar, and Theater on 814 S 3rd Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Saturday event will take place at The Brenden Theaters at the Palms Hotel and Casino at 4321 Flamingo Road from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

According to a news release from Critical Care Comics, the roster appearing at screenings includes The Flash, Batman, Green Arrow, and Batgirl. Fans are encouraged to take photos with the heroes.