LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A night out at the Las Vegas Ballpark is about to get even more exciting as characters from the Marvel Universe will be stopping by for a visit.

On Saturday, June 25, the Las Vegas Aviators will play the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7 p.m.

Critical Care Comics – Deadpool and Black Panther Aviators 2019

Critical Care Comics will team up with the team for “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Nights.”

Captain America will start things off on the diamond by throwing out the first pitch.

The event is all part of an effort to bring more awareness to childhood cancer survivors.

Critical Care Comics will be there raising funds for its scholarship program.

The Critical Care Comics Survivor Scholarship will go towards covering the costs of undergraduate tuition and fees for recipients.

Heroes expected to attend the game include Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and more.

Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Nights at Las Vegas Ballpark