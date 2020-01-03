‘Superfan Sammie’ shows everlasting Golden Knight support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are hoping to keep the wins rolling in against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Knights want to hold on to their lead in the Pacific Division with the Arizona Coyotes on their tail. The team enters 2020 with a vision as the number one team in the Western Conference, a place that’s become very familiar with the veterans during the franchises short existence.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has more with a fan that shows full support despite being on crutches.