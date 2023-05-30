LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for summer, the Super Summer Theatre is back and there are three shows planned under the stars at Spring Mountain Ranch.

The season kicks off with “Cinderella” and is followed by “Something Rotten” and “Kinky Boots” which wraps up on Sept. 16.

“Cinderella” leads Kayla Wilkens and Marshall Morrow, talked about the family-oriented show and its unique outdoor setting which sometimes includes local burros.

“You get to enjoy the beautiful scenery and wildlife,” Wilkens said.

The two actors also gave a preview of one of their songs.

“Cinderella” starts June 7 and runs through July 1. Seating opens at 6 p.m. and the play starts as the sun sets around 8 p.m. Bring a picnic blanket or chair. There are also chairs available for rental. Show ticket costs start at $20.

The Spring Mountain Ranch meadow can seat around 2,000 people. For more information and tickets, click here.