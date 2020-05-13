Super Summer Theatre cancels 2020 performances, moves series to 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular, local entertainment series is the latest event to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Super Summer Theatre has canceled its performances this year and is moving the series to 2021.

The nonprofit theatre company performs musicals and plays every summer at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park.

In a statement, Super Summer Theatre’s board chairperson Christy Miller said their focus is keeping their staff, volunteers and audiences safe.

“It is our primary responsibility to keep our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers safe, while also respecting the exceptional theatre experience that we have worked to build over the past 45 years. While we’re heartbroken at having to cancel this year’s performances, we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the Meadow for theatre under the stars with open arms for the 2021 Summer Series.” Christy Miller, board chairperson for Super Summer Theatre

The 2021 Super Summer Theatre Summer Series lineup will include shows previously scheduled for 2020, which include:

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins,

Sister Act the Musical,

Matilda the Musical

Additional show and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Super Summer Theatre will reach out to current ticket holders regarding options and instructions to resolve purchased tickets.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation to Super Summer Theatre, you can do so by calling (702) 579-PLAY (7529).

For more information, visit their website.