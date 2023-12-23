LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Retail Federation expects nearly 142 million shoppers on Super Saturday — the last major shopping holiday of the year.

There was a throng of people at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets who traded in their slippers for walking shoes.

Yolanda Martin, visiting from Houston, was shopping for her nieces and nephews.

“Not as crowded as Texas, but it’s better,” Martin said.

Martin also believes in treating yourself, and she’s looking for that one special item.

“A Coach backpack,” Martin said. The prices she’s seen for that item have been too high for her.

For June Marzorini and Yolanda Mativa, who were also shopping on Saturday, the holidays have been rough.

“We just finished with a funeral that’s why we’re doing the last-minute shopping. We just buried our brother,” Mativa said.

They’re taking part in some retail therapy, buying clothes for their extended family.

“We’re those aunties that make sure that you know all the nieces and nephews get something for Christmas,” Marzorini said.

According to the NRF, clothing is the top gift item this year.

“The longest line would probably be Lululemon,” Jose Estrada, the assistant director of marketing for North Premium Outlets, said.

The retail trade association expects 53 million consumers to have shopped in store on Super Saturday, up from 44 million last year.

“We’re very excited to have them here,” Estrada said.

A frustration among some shoppers is getting inside the outlet mall, as vehicles created a traffic gridlock at the entrance of the parking garages.

“We are extending parking on Boxing Day, we’re going to have a World Market overflow parking,” Estrada said.

Eddie Lopez was leaving the outlet when 8 News Now caught up with him, showing off sneakers he bought his brother.

“You can’t get them nowhere else. They’ve already sold out everywhere, you know how they are with the Jordans,” Lopez said.

Lopez concedes there is more to Christmas than gifts.

“Enjoying the family. The moments together and cherish people that are there for us during the rough times, and not just the good times,” Lopez said.

For Boxing Day on Tuesday, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets will have extended hours opening earlier at 9 a.m. and closing later at 9 p.m.