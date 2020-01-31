Super Recycle event Saturday – What’s allowed – What’s not

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now annual Super Recycle event is happening Saturday, Feb. 1. The event helps keep old electronics out of landfills and is a save way to dispose of personal documents, medications and much more.

The event will take place in the Thomas and Mack parking from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also donate kids books to “Spread the Word Nevada” at the event.

You will be able to bring televisions, computers, boxes, bags of papers and medications you no longer need. There is a $30 charge per LCD/LED TV (the TV can not be more than 6 inches thick).

NOT ALLOWED:

Paint

Oil

Hazardous materials

Projection TV’s

Tube style TV’s

CRT monitors

Mattresses

Needles

Liquids

Car batteries

Any aerosol inhalers

ALLOWED:

Computers

Laptops

Cell phones

Tablets (remove them from the bottle and put pills in a plastic baggie)

Hard Drives

Toner

Printers

Fax machines

Modems

Cables

Cameras

Gaming systems (Nintendo, PlayStation etc.)

Vapes (Only if the battery is removed)



