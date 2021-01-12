Super Recycle event postponed due to pandemic, will be scheduled later in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s popular Super Recycle event which usually takes place at the beginning of the year has been postponed to later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is expected to be scheduled sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will take place at the UNLV Thomas and Mack Center. The annual event keeps old electronics out of landfills and gives people a safe way to dispose of personal documents.

This will be the event’s 10th year. Last year, more than 160,000 pounds of paper was shredded and 100,000 pounds of electronics was gathered for recycling.

As soon as a date is set, 8 News Now will be sure to get the word out so you can take part.