LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Super opportunities are coming to local businesses during Las Vegas’ first-ever Super Bowl, and some valley leaders will help connect them to the NFL.

Peter Guzman, for one, already helps to promote small Hispanic-owned businesses as the Latin Chamber of Commerce CEO. This year, he’s also co-chair of a sub-committee: community affairs for the Las Vegas Super Bowl.

“We’re kind of the liaison to the community and the NFL,” Guzman said inside the chamber office Tuesday. “It’s economic impact. It’s opportunities for those who can provide goods and services and have the capacity to do that. We want to put them in line to be able to do that.”

His sub-committee will help address the needs of different Super Bowl events by connecting vendors of all types to the respective personnel.

It’s just one of eleven sub-committees made up of over 300 community leaders with the goal of logistically planning and executing different aspects of the big game and events surrounding it. The Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee announced the sub-committees and accompanying chairs on Monday as:

Administration : Greg Gilbert (Partner, Holland & Hart LLP) and Zahir Rahman (Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Las Vegas Raiders)

: Greg Gilbert (Partner, Holland & Hart LLP) and Zahir Rahman (Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Las Vegas Raiders) Community Affairs : Tony Gladney (Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, MGM Resorts International), Peter Guzman (President & CEO, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada) and Shaundell Newsome (Founder, Sumnu Marketing)

: Tony Gladney (Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, MGM Resorts International), Peter Guzman (President & CEO, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada) and Shaundell Newsome (Founder, Sumnu Marketing) Events & Hospitality : Andrew Simon (President and CEO, Fremont Street Experience) and Don Ross (Vice President, Meeting Operations Las Vegas Region at Caesars Entertainment)

: Andrew Simon (President and CEO, Fremont Street Experience) and Don Ross (Vice President, Meeting Operations Las Vegas Region at Caesars Entertainment) Hotels & Housing : Daniel Rush (Vice President, Global Sports & Event Sales at MGM Sports International) and Shannon McCallum (Vice President of Hotel Operations, Resorts World Las Vegas)

: Daniel Rush (Vice President, Global Sports & Event Sales at MGM Sports International) and Shannon McCallum (Vice President of Hotel Operations, Resorts World Las Vegas) Marketing : Scott Voeller (Partner, Touch Squared Marketing)

: Scott Voeller (Partner, Touch Squared Marketing) Media & Public Relations : Dave Kirvin (Partner, Kirvin Doak Communications) and Ken Aagaard (Former CBS Sports Executive)

: Dave Kirvin (Partner, Kirvin Doak Communications) and Ken Aagaard (Former CBS Sports Executive) Operations & Events : Adam Feldman (Vice President of Stadium Management, Programming and Guest Experience, Las Vegas Raiders), Eric Grilly (President of Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division, Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group) and Steve Stallworth (General Manager at South Point Arena)

: Adam Feldman (Vice President of Stadium Management, Programming and Guest Experience, Las Vegas Raiders), Eric Grilly (President of Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division, Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group) and Steve Stallworth (General Manager at South Point Arena) Public Safety & Security : Kendall Bell (Police Lieutenant, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) and Warren Whitney (Deputy Fire Chief, Clark County Fire Department)

: Kendall Bell (Police Lieutenant, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) and Warren Whitney (Deputy Fire Chief, Clark County Fire Department) Sponsorship : Don Snyder (Community Leader & Business Executive) and Punam Mathur (Executive Director, Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation)

: Don Snyder (Community Leader & Business Executive) and Punam Mathur (Executive Director, Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation) Transportation & Parking : Francis Julien (Deputy Chief Executive Officer, RTC Southern Nevada) and Michael Naft (Clark County Commissioner)

: Francis Julien (Deputy Chief Executive Officer, RTC Southern Nevada) and Michael Naft (Clark County Commissioner) Volunteer Services: Jodi Tyson (Interim Chief Operations Officer, Three Square Food Bank) and Stowe Shoemaker (Dean, UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality)

With a capacity of 65,000 Allegiant Stadium spectators, and up to 450,000 visitors expected in town throughout the days leading up to it, there’s no shortage of customers who will come for the game and leave with empty wallets.

That was the message of Tuesday’s Vegas Chamber luncheon at the Orleans Hotel & Casino, where members were given insight into the lasting economic impact the game will have. To Host Committee CEO Sam Joffray, Vegas’ growing reputation as the “sports capital of the world” means more business for local businesses.

“Hotel rooms, restaurants– spending, spending, spending,” Joffray said before the luncheon. “[The Super Bowl is] also what every other event looks at to say, ‘oh, if Vegas can host Super Bowl, then they can host my event.’”

The economic impact, though fluid, is currently expected to be $700 million, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steven Hill. If impactful enough, he said “you might get it to a billion,” leaving local businesses better off than they were before.

“Our reputation is growing and improving because we’re able to host the biggest events in the world,” Hill said before the luncheon. “That benefits everybody here, whether you’re directly involved with that or not.”

The Super Bowl Business Connect Program closed its application window on March 10. Over 200 local businesses that will support aspects of the game and events leading up to it will be announced in April, according to a Host Committee spokesperson.