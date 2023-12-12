LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Formula One, the NBA In-Season Tournament, and National Finals Rodeo move out of the Las Vegas resort corridor, Super Bowl LVIII is moving in and offering local Las Vegans the chance to get in on the action before the world.

Opening night

A week of festivities, that crescendos with Super Bowl Sunday, begins Monday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium with the NFL’s Opening Night event. Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, International & League Events says it is the first time the football giant has held the ceremony inside a covered stadium.

“That stadium is going to be dressed for Super Bowl with the two teams and everything there. You can come down and be part of Super Bowl where the two teams will be there, the coaches,” O’Reilly said inside the Caesars Forum last Tuesday.

Fans can gain access to the lower bowl of the stadium where they will watch the only public appearance of the two teams in the same location ahead of game day. The NFL website says “Hundreds of media will interview the Super Bowl players and coaches for the first time during their only public appearance.”

The nighttime event is expected to last four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Super Bowl Experience

Just days ahead of Sunday game, the NFL hopes those who could not secure tickets will instead experience the spectacle from across the freeway.

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center will morph into the Super Bowl Experience come Wednesday, February 7. O’Reilly describes it as “the NFL’s theme park” where fans can receive player autographs, partake in interactive games, take pictures with The Vince Lombardi Trophy, witness all 58 Super Bowl Rings and, of course, stroll through the NFL shop.

“If you aren’t fortunate enough to be in there on Sunday, you get a real Super Bowl experience on Wednesday through Saturday at the Super Bowl experience,” O’Reilly said.

The activation runs every day through Friday, February 9 from 3 pm to 10 pm and ends on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. O’Reilly encourages Las Vegans to visit that Wednesday when ticket prices are lower and ahead of expected tourist crowds the following days.

How to get tickets

Fans are told to visit Ticketmaster or the NFL Super Bowl Website to secure tickets. Presale for both events are on sale, with 50% off offered to those using the code “NFLPARTNER.”

The NFL says all prices already include any fees:

Opening Night: $30

Super Bowl Experience: $25 on 2/7 and $50 from 2/8 – 2/10

Tickets can also be purchased by downloading the NFL OnePass app.