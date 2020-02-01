Super Bowl party plans ruined due to rain, flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain became a problem in Miami on Friday as Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party had to be canceled due to extreme weather. There was a mandatory evacuation.

Harry Styles was set to headline this years annual Super Bowl weekend party at the Meridian at Island Gardens, a concert venue on Watson Island.

Pepsi released a statement on Twitter that they would be offering full refunds for both the show and ride shares to the venue.

To all attendees at the Pepsi Planet Zero Sugar Party, we have notified Ticketmaster and all refunds will be automatically issued to the method of payment used to make your purchase. We will also cover ride share costs from the show. Those details are on the way. — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

Harry Styles posted on Twitter, in part, “the fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H”