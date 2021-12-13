Super Bowl LVIII coming to Las Vegas in 2024

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Just four years after the Las Vegas Raiders moved to the valley and began playing in Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl LVIII (58) is coming to town.

Sources at the NFL have confirmed the decision to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis.

As of Monday, Super Bowl 58 is still set to be played in New Orleans on Feb. 11, 2024. However, there is a conflict with Mardi Gras that weekend, so the owners are set to change this plan tomorrow during the owner’s meeting.

When the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, it pushed the game back a week creating the conflict with New Orleans.

Las Vegas has been mentioned often as a possible replacement for New Orleans in 2024, and according to sources, the decision could be made Tuesday during the weekly owner’s meeting.

In exchange New Orleans would get Super Bowl 59 during a year when Mardi Gras begins in March.

The NFL is holding its Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this coming February and the NFL Draft in April.

Super Bowl LVIII will be aired on KLAS-TV here in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

  • FILE – The exterior of Allegiant Stadium appears in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021. The Academy of Country Music awards show will be held at the new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The country music awards show will be held on March 7 and exclusively live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 02: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot with a fisheye lens.) Players warm up before a game between the Eastern Washington Eagles and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on September 2, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 16: General views of Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders on August 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
  • LAS VEGAS, CO – NOVEMBER 15: The Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos on field during warmups before playing the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium November 15, 2020. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)”n
  • Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, rises over (L-R) Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the under construction Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, rises over (L-R) Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the under construction Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pink moon got its name because the April full moon occurs at the same time as the pink wildflower Phlox subulata blooms in North America. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with its perigee, which is its closest approach to the Earth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories