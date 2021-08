LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunset Road is closed in both directions from Boulder Highway to Merlayne Drive due to a crash involving a single vehicle.

According to Henderson police, the driver of a Mercedes sedan went off the roadway into a ditch around 9:15 a.m. The driver was airlifted to the hospital due to his serious injuries.

Police say speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Sunset Road will be closed for a few hours as police investigate the scene.