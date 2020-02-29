Sunrise Mountain High School student arrested after bringing firearm to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old Sunrise Mountain High School senior was arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Friday afternoon. Clark County School District Police say the student was carrying a loaded gun in his pants pocket.
The incident was reported around 12:38 p.m.
Police took the student into custody and transferred him to the Clark County juvenile detention center.
He faces the following charges:
- Minor in possession of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed firearm
- Possession of a dangerous weapon on school property
School principal AJ Adams sent a letter to school parents, which reads in part:
Today, Clark County School District Police officers followed up on a tip and arrested a student for having a firearm on campus. It does not appear that there were any threats made towards the school or our students.
Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue.Principal AJ Adams