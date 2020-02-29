Sunrise Mountain High School student arrested after bringing firearm to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old Sunrise Mountain High School senior was arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Friday afternoon. Clark County School District Police say the student was carrying a loaded gun in his pants pocket.

The incident was reported around 12:38 p.m.

Police took the student into custody and transferred him to the Clark County juvenile detention center.

He faces the following charges:

Minor in possession of a firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of a dangerous weapon on school property

School principal AJ Adams sent a letter to school parents, which reads in part: