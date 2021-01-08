Sunrise Hospital to open temporary Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Center to treat COVID-19 patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) experts and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center senior officials discussed the opening of a temporary, physician referral based, center for monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatments in Las Vegas today, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

This effort is federally supported by the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), the third such center in the country. The first infusion center opened in El Centro, California, last week and the second opened in Tucson, Arizona, this morning.

ATTENDEES:

Todd P. Sklamberg, Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center

Dr. Steven R. Merta, Chief Medical Officer, Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center (available for Q & A only)

Dr. John Redd, Chief Medical Officer, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response<

Lynn Hayes Team Commander, NDMS Disaster Medical Assistance Team, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

According to Sunrise Hospital, monoclonal antibody treatments are known to decrease hospitalization rates in people at highest risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

The medicines are administered through an intravenous infusion treatment. The infusion of the therapeutic and medical observation together take approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The agencies believe this an important tool in the battle against COVID-19. They encourage Nevada providers to take advantage of this expanded capacity and refer eligible patients to be scheduled beginning Friday, January 8.