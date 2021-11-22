Sunrise Hospital hosts ‘dangers of distracted teen driving’ event as holiday travel season begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the holidays approach so too does the increase in distracted driving and driving under the influence cases across the country.

On Monday, Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center hosted its annual event called, “Santa is Coming to Town, please don’t hit him” inviting students from Las Vegas High School to attend.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, almost 2,400 teens in the United States aged 13-19 were killed and about 258,000 were treated in Emergency Departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes.

During the event, students participated in hands-on demonstrations including a distracted driving simulation, the use of fatal vision goggles, and many learned how to stop a bleed with a tourniquet.

They also learned more about what happens in an arrest for drunk driving and were shown a live vehicle extrication demonstration with Clark County Fire Department.

A “No Texting and Driving Pledge” was also signed by students in attendance at the annual event.

Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center partnered with Road Equity Alliance Project, Safe Kids Clark County, Medic West, Clark County Fire, Nevada Highway Patrol, Henderson Police, and Clark County School District Police to make the event possible.