Sunrise Hospital expects to receive COVID-19 vaccine today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Healthcare workers at Sunrise Hospital and medical center are expected get the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District will deliver the medicine. Sunrise held an exercise Tuesday to make sure the distribution runs smoothly.

“We know from the moment that vaccine hits the loading dock to the direction it’s taking, into the refrigerator, we have the ultra cold filtration here at Sunrise, we’re very fortunate to have that, we know the timing it takes to thaw it, we know how to distribute it, we have all of our members in line, yes, we have thought through every individual step,” said Dr. Steven Merta, Sunrise’s chief medical officer.

The VA hospital is also getting ready for vaccination. It expects to begin vaccinating staff today.

UMC was the first hospital to receive the vaccine. It began administering it to staff on Monday.