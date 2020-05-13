Breaking News
Station Casinos begins testing employees for COVID-19 and antibodies
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Sunrise Hospital dedicates ‘Healing Garden’ during National Hospital Week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of National Hospital Week, Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital will dedicate a ‘Healing Garden’ outside of the main hospital entrance. 

‘Kindness Rocks,’ with creative words of inspiration and healing were created by colleagues and will be ‘planted’ in the garden for patients, visitors, and colleagues to reflect, meditate, and relax. 

During the May 13 dedication of the healing garden, attendees will be invited to create their own ‘kindness rock’ to add to the garden. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories