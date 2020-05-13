Sunrise Hospital dedicates ‘Healing Garden’ during National Hospital Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of National Hospital Week, Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital will dedicate a ‘Healing Garden’ outside of the main hospital entrance.

‘Kindness Rocks,’ with creative words of inspiration and healing were created by colleagues and will be ‘planted’ in the garden for patients, visitors, and colleagues to reflect, meditate, and relax.

During the May 13 dedication of the healing garden, attendees will be invited to create their own ‘kindness rock’ to add to the garden.