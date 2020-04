Golden labrador dog enjoying being stroked by his owner

(CNN) — It is time to celebrate all the people out there who have a furry loved one by their side. Sunday is National Pet Parents Day!

Sunday’s unofficial holiday is meant to honor those who go the extra mile to care for their fur babies.

Studies have shown that owning a pet is good for your mental and physical health.

This Sunday, April 26, take time to give extra hugs and cuddle time to your pet, you deserve each other!