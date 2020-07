(CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s time to call up the ones who raised you and thank them because Sunday is National Parents’ Day!

President Clinton signed a resolution creating the commemorative day in 1994.

Now, each year, the fourth Sunday in July recognizes the role of parents and how they brought up their children.

But, it doesn’t take an act of Congress to celebrate the day. Children, young or old, can mark Parents’ Day by simply honoring those who raised them.