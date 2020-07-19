(CNN NEWSOURCE/KLAS) — Save room for dessert, because Sunday is National Ice Cream Day!

The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a whole month dedicated to the sweet treat.

Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice.

Later, the Chinese started freezing dairy with salt and ice in 697 A.D.

And, Antonio Latini is credited with crafting a more modern version of ice cream. He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy in 1642.

FREEBIES on National Ice Cream Day!

BASKIN ROBBINS: On July 19, you can score a free regular scoop of ice cream by using the code “BASKINSCOOP” when you place an order worth at least $15 through DoorDash.

DAIRY QUEEN: $1 off coupon of any sized Dipped Cone on July 19. The one-day deal includes Dairy Queen’s new “Cotton Candy Dipped Cone” or its classic Chocolate Dipped Cone. You will need to download the app to get the $1 discount.