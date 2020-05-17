Sunday is National Graduation Tassel Day!

(CNN) — Millions of students across the country are graduating from high school and college, and Sunday is a great time to celebrate because it is “National Graduation Tassel Day!”

It’s a day to celebrate the accomplishments of every graduate.

Traditionally, high school and undergraduate students start with their tassels on the right and move them to the left upon graduation.

However, most, if not all, graduation ceremonies are not taking place this year because of the pandemic.

But, that’s not a reason graduates, families and friends can’t honor and celebrate their achievements.

One great way to do that is to hop on social media and post a photo of your graduated with their tassels using the #GraduationTasselDay!