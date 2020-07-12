Sunday is National Eat Your Jello Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Sunday, July 12 is “Eat Your Jello Day!” Pearle Wait trademarked the snack in 1897.

It is made from gelatin, which is dried animal collagen that is ground into a powder.

More than one hundred years later, Jello remains a household name with 21 flavors.

This popular dessert can be turned into a fun family activity. You can try mixing different colors and flavors, and even using different molds for fun and creative shapes!

Of course, it never hurts to add a little fruit to this bouncy treat.