Sunday is National Corn Dog Day!

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Corn dogs are ready to be eaten during the American Meat Institute’s annual Hot Dog Lunch in the Rayburn courtyard on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hot dog lunch held during National Hot Dog month has been celebrated for decades in Washington, more than 1,000 lawmakers, Administration officials and Capitol Hill staff enjoy the hot dogs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — There is a great reason to indulgence this weekend — It’s National Corn Dog Day!

A staple at state fairs and ball games, corn dogs are a simple, yet brilliant invention.

The corn dog, which was a hot dog dog first put on a stick in the late 1930s, is loved because of how easy it is to eat while enjoying fairs and games.

Enjoy it with some ketchup, mustard or just plain!

People are celebrating the day by snapping a pic of their corn dogs and posting it to social media with the hashtag #NationalCornDogDay!